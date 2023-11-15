Cryptocurrency Market Size, Growth Status, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global cryptocurrency market size was US$ 845.1 million in 2021. The global cryptocurrency market is forecast to grow to US$ 3461.3 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Blockchain efficiently declines the cost of ownership, which will considerably drive the growth of the global cryptocurrency market during the forecast period. Moreover, cryptocurrency transfers are considered to be much faster and more reliable, which will drive the cryptocurrency market forward during the study period.

Enterprise adoption of blockchain technology is steadily rising as companies are realizing the potential of cryptocurrencies and launching their initial pilot projects. However, uncertainties about this technology in the areas of regulations and governance may limit its growth in the cryptocurrency market. On the contrary, the adoption of blockchain for financial services, identity, trade, and other markets is increasing, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Trends like stable coins are expected to gain traction in the coming years. Stable coins are cryptocurrencies that are connected to the physical asset. For instance, government-issued currency or a commodity is used to decline cryptocurrency fluctuation. Furthermore, the circulation of stable coins raised by nearly 500%. As a result, it will benefit the cryptocurrency market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder region of the global cryptocurrency market. It is owing to the fact that the region is recording a growing class of institutional investors shifting even larger transfers of cryptocurrency. In addition, the institutional share of the market has increased significantly in the past few years. Apart from that, Bitcoin is expected to emerge as the most popular cryptocurrency in the region by transaction volume.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth graph of almost every industry. However, it potentially strengthened the scope of the cryptocurrency market. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer preference as digital alternatives. The fact that digital currencies, such as cryptocurrency, enables secured online payments, drove the growth of the cryptocurrency market even during the pandemic. Further, the limited use of manual payment methods to combat the risk of coronavirus infection is expected to drive the cryptocurrency market growth even in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global cryptocurrency market segmentation focuses on Product, Design Goals, Market Capitalization, and Region.

By Application

? Peer-to-Peer Payment

? Retail

? Trading

? Remittance

? Ecommerce

? Payment

By Design Goals

? Digital Cash Coins

? Payment Infrastructure Tokens

? Securities Tokens

? Utility Tokens

? General Platform Tokens

? Others

By Market Capitalization

? Bitcoin

? Ethereum

? Ripple

? Bitcoin Cash

? Cardano

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

