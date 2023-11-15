Sodium Silicate Market Growth Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, Overview, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Sodium Silicate Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Sodium Silicate Market is valued at approximately USD 6.40 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030 . Sodium silicate is a compound that consists of sodium, silica, and oxygen. It is also known as water glass or liquid glass. Sodium silicate can be produced by reacting silica (silicon dioxide) with sodium carbonate (soda ash) in a furnace at high temperatures. Sodium silicate has a wide range of applications due to its unique properties. It is used as an adhesive, binder, and sealant in various industries. It is also used as a deflocculant (dispersant) in ceramics and papermaking, and as a fire retardant in textiles and construction materials. Sodium silicate is also used in water treatment and as a soil stabilizer in agriculture. Sodium silicate is available in various forms such as powders, granules, and liquids. The liquid form is commonly used as it can be easily mixed with water and other substances.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw7330

The properties of sodium silicate depend on its concentration, with higher concentrations having a thicker consistency and lower concentrations having a more fluid consistency. The key factors such as growing demand for detergents, rising demand for precipitated silica from the rubber & tire industry, and increasing demand in the Pulp & Paper Industry are anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

Moreover, sodium silicate is used in the pulp and paper industry for a variety of applications, including as a binder in the production of corrugated boxes and as a coating agent in the manufacture of paper and paperboard products to enhance their water resistance and strength. The growth of the pulp and paper industry is expected to drive the demand for sodium silicate in the coming years. According to Statista, in 2021, the size of paper and pulp industry worldwide was USD 354.39 billion and the market is anticipated to reach USD 371.7 billion by 2029. As a result, the rising paper and pulp industry is anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, growth in the construction industry is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the hazardous effects of sodium silicate and availability of Substitutes may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Sodium Silicate Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players, and growing demand for the consumer products, such as detergents, and soap, over the past few years. North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising pulp & paper industry, high demand for food & beverage products, rise in investments in the chemical industries, and growing construction industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

CIECH Group (Poland)

Silmaco NV (Belgium)

Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan)

PQ Corporation (U.S.)

Nippon Chemical Industrial (Japan)

Kiran Global Chem Limited (India)

Ankit Silicates (India)

BASF SE (Germany)

Recent Developments in the Market:

Sept. 2022, Evonik Industries collaborated with Poerner Group and Phichit Bio Power Co. to offer sustainable silica derived from Rice Husk Ash (RHA) under the brand name Ultrasil. This collaboration is anticipated to boost business activities of Evonik and maximize revenue growth.

Global Sodium Silicate Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Solid

Liquid

By Application:

Detergents

Pulp & Paper

Derivative Silicates

Construction

Water Treatment

Adhesives

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443497933/2796/2023-11-15T04:54:46