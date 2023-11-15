U.S. House Approves Bill To Avoid Shutdown, With No Help For Ukraine Included

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. House of Representatives passed for the second time a bill by Speaker Mike Johnson to fund budget expenditures to prevent a shutdown, with no foreign aid included.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the bill saw bipartisan support, with 336 legislators voting for it and 95 – against. Te majority of votes - 209 - were given by Democrats.

Ninety-three Republicans and two Democrats voted against it.

The document is yet to pass Senate and signed off by the president by November 17, when the previous law expires.

Funding for certain areas of the budget has been extended until January 19, including the needs of the army, veterans' affairs, transportation, urban construction, and the Department of Energy. The rest of the budget expenditures will be funded until February 2.

The bill does not provide for additional aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The MAGA wing opposed the bill.

As stated by the White House, President Joe Biden will sign off the bill fter its approval in Senate.

The bill on foreign aid should be adopted separately.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said that a single package of national security measures, which includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and strengthening the U.S. border, will be considered by the House of Representatives after Thanksgiving, which is celebrated this year on November 23.