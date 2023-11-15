Qatar Diabetes Association To Host MENA Diabetes Medical Congress 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Diabetes Association is organizing the MENA Diabetes Medical Congress 2023 on November 17 and 18, as part of marking World Diabetes Day on November 14 each year.

The conference will discuss efforts in diabetes treatment, related complications, technology, and disease prevention. It will involve the participation of diabetologists, endocrinologists, diabetes educators, neurologists, general practitioners, cardiologists, and dieticians from Qatar and beyond.

The conference, the first of its kind in the region, will bring together policymakers, diabetes experts, and researchers to exchange knowledge and discuss new ideas aimed at advancing diabetes prevention and management. Renowned consultants and diabetes, endocrinology, and internal medicine specialists from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States will be speaking at the event.

The conference will cover various topics, including new policies and strategies for combating diabetes, innovative approaches to managing its complications, the latest research on diabetes in children, and new treatments for type 2 diabetes, among other important subjects.

The Qatar Diabetes Association held its 17th annual walkathon on Friday at the Oxygen Park in the Education City, marking World Diabetes Day with the theme "Know Your Risk, Know Your Response."