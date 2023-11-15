Plans Afoot To Rehabilitate Large Number Of Meadows To Preserve Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has developed a plan to rehabilitate a large number of meadows adhering to international scientific standards to preserve the environment.

“Qatar gives top priority to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for future generations by preserving natural plants and developing meadows and plant eco-system,” said Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Wildlife Affairs at MoECC, Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdul Latif Al Muslimani.

He was speaking at the Wildlife and Plant Forum organised by the MoECC under the slogan,“The Qatari mainland... our sustainable heritage, let us preserve it” at Cultural Village Katara yesterday.

Al Muslimani said that the event comes within a series of forums organised by the ministry to highlight the challenges and obstacles in the way of development of wildlife in the country. The forum aims to spread an environmental culture among community members through exchanging experiences, ideas and information, and coming up with effective common visions.

The forum focused on several axes including protecting the plant ecosystem, preserving the vegetation, and confronting the challenges of deterioration of the meadow, excessive logging and overgrazing.

Chairman of the forum Dr. Muhammad Saif Al Kuwari said that the natural vegetation in Qatar faces several challenges, including the deterioration of meadows, overlogging, overgrazing and others.

He said that wrong human practices such as digging the soil and slowing down the growth cycle of wild herbs and trees affect the beauty of nature and destroy rare plants and trees.

Head of A Flower Each Spring programme Dr. Saif bin Ali Al Hajri said that the challenges facing the state in preserving vegetation are the limited arable lands, lack of rain, high temperatures and climate changes and urban expansion among others.

He said that the state is making great efforts to overcome these challenges by conducting surveys and scientific monitoring to reach a comprehensive and integrated database available to researchers, experts and specialists, while enacting legislation and implementing various initiatives to enhance community awareness.

Ali Saleh Al Marri from the MoECC said that a project has been started to rehabilitate the Qatari mainland and a team has been formed to survey the vegetation cover in the country in cooperation with a number of universities, ministries and relevant bodies.

He stressed that the ministry's efforts continue to support and encourage all initiatives that contribute to preserving the Qatari nature.

An Islamic scholar Dr. Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Sada spoke about the importance of preserving plants in the Islamic law, stressing that the environment is an essential element in human life.

Journalist Dr. Abdullah Faraj Al Marzouqi spoke about the role of the media in raising awareness of environmental conservation and creating a societal climate to play its role in protecting wildlife.

Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Qudah from Qatar University pointed out the most important challenges facing scientific studies and research in the field of the environment, including the nature of the Qatari environment in terms of soil, heat, humidity, water and climate change.