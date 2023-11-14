Foreigner Detained For Smuggling Almost 52 Kilograms Of Gold Bars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A foreigner was detained for smuggling almost 52 kilograms of
999.9 gold bars. The press center of the State Committee for
National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.
During planned activities to dismantle corruption schemes and
detect transnational criminal groups focusing on smuggling and
money laundering, information was received about the systematic
smuggling of gold bars through Manas International Airport.
((Individual entrepreneurs from among foreign citizens, in order
to illegally gain material wealth, have created a stable channel
for organizing smuggling of gold bars for resale,)) the state
committee reported.
MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107423732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.