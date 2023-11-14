Ozon Launches Sales In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ozon has launched sales for buyers from Uzbekistan, the Russian
marketplace said in a statement, Azernews reports,
citing Interfax.
Ordering is available in any region of Uzbekistan. At the first
stage, buyers will be able to receive orders at partner delivery
points and branches of Uzbekistan Post. Average delivery time is 12
days.
"Ozon plans in 2024 to develop its own logistics infrastructure
in the country, including warehouse complexes and delivery
services. The company also plans actively to develop a franchise
network of branded points for receiving and issuing orders," the
company notes in a press release.
Ozon has been developing business in the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) since 2021. The company has its own
logistics infrastructure in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and
Kyrgyzstan.
