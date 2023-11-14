               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ozon Launches Sales In Uzbekistan


11/14/2023 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ozon has launched sales for buyers from Uzbekistan, the Russian marketplace said in a statement, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

Ordering is available in any region of Uzbekistan. At the first stage, buyers will be able to receive orders at partner delivery points and branches of Uzbekistan Post. Average delivery time is 12 days.

"Ozon plans in 2024 to develop its own logistics infrastructure in the country, including warehouse complexes and delivery services. The company also plans actively to develop a franchise network of branded points for receiving and issuing orders," the company notes in a press release.

Ozon has been developing business in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) since 2021. The company has its own logistics infrastructure in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

