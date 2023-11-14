Malaysian Healthcare Offers 60-80Pc Cost Saving Treatment To Bangladeshis

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Sylhet : Bangladeshis can avail cost-effective, better value for money high quality medical treatment in Malaysia. For instance, the South Asian country's healthcare offers 60-80 per cent cost saving ultramodern treatment compared to other countries like Singapore, Thailand and the USA, to better facilitate Bangladeshi travellers seeking treatment in the country, the Malaysian government is offering dedicated medical visas processed in only 3-5 working days with further assistance for emergencies.

Haznah Md Hashim, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, said this at a networking dinner organised by Tourism Malaysia at an elite hotel in Sylhet on October 18.

The networking dinner was part of Tourism Malaysia's promotional programme on the South Asian country's healthcare, education and tourism across Bangladesh following roadshows held in the capital Dhaka, port city Chattogram and now tourism city Sylhet.

During the networking dinner, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh also mentioned that the neighbouring friendly country is appointing agents in Sylhet and subsequently other parts of the country to better facilitate travel of Bangladeshis to Malaysia.

This marks their efforts to bring medical travellers to Malaysia not only from Dhaka and Chattogram but also from all parts of Bangladesh.

In her presentation at the event, the High Commissioner highlighted that the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council has 88 internationally accredited member hospitals.

She also informed Malaysia has achieved great excellence in cancer, hepatitis and cardiac treatments that are globally recognised.

Furthermore, Malaysia promises to offer Bangladeshi travellers a seamless end to end experience that includes arrival in Malaysia-concierge and lounge service-wellness and treatment-tourism-departure from Malaysia, claimed the High Commissioner.

Besides the end to end experience, easy communication in Malaysia and its feature of being a halal hub are also key factors to choose Malaysia for medical treatment purposes, claimed the High Commissioner.

Besides healthcare, Malaysia is also in efforts to encourage more Bangladeshi students to seek high quality education in the friendly neighbouring country. .

The High Commissioner during her presentation highlighted that Malaysia has over 80 globally ranking educational institutions with branches of renowned universities of the US and the UK too.