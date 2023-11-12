Moro Hub Cooperates with Cisco to Leverage IOT technology in the UAE

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 10 November 2023: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco, the leading global company in networking, Internet of Things IoT solutions, collaboration, and cybersecurity. By using IoT technology in the UAE, Moro will be able to provide a wide range of benefits for its customers, laying the foundations for a safe and advanced digital future.

The MoU was recognized in a signing ceremony in the presence of Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director - Gulf region at Cisco on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2023, that is taking place from 16th to 20th October at Dubai World Trade Centre.



The collaboration between Moro and Cisco will enable Moro to benefit from IoT technology by Cisco to develop a more effective and innovative set of products and services for its customers. The MoU reflects Moro's commitment to remaining at the forefront of technological innovation to explore new opportunities to develop products and modernize services, and benefit from Cisco's global expertise.



“Our collaboration with Cisco represents a significant leap towards innovation and value creation,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. “Leveraging Cisco's IoT solutions, we're not only enhancing our offerings but also pioneering new possibilities to provide our customers with advanced, future-proof solutions that redefine excellence.”

From his side, Abdelilah Nejjari, the Managing Director for the Gulf Region at Cisco, said: “We are pleased to embark on this journey with Moro. It confirms our shared commitment to achieving the maximum benefit from digitalization. Our goal is to recreate digital solutions to empower businesses and stimulate innovation to support the digital future of the UAE.”





