Contract Awarded For Rehabilitation Of Damaged Houses In Sinjar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Fallujah-based Aswar Al-Dammam for General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Rehabilitation of 153 Damaged Houses in Sinjar District, Ninewa Governorate".

The contract is valued at $665,752.38.

The potential end date is given as Sunday, April 27, 2025.

(Source: UN)