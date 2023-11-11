Contract Awarded For Rehabilitation Of Damaged Houses In Sinjar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Fallujah-based Aswar Al-Dammam for General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for the "Rehabilitation of 153 Damaged Houses in Sinjar District, Ninewa Governorate".
The contract is valued at $665,752.38.
The potential end date is given as Sunday, April 27, 2025.
(Source: UN)
