Ukraine Evacuates 214 Citizens From Gaza

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 214 Ukrainian citizens have been safely evacuated

from the Gaza Strip.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

" We continue the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza sector. This work has been ongoing literally all day. The number of those successfully rescued changes almost every hour. Already 214 of our people. We are also assisting citizens of Moldova. We expect this number to increase," the head of state emphasized.

The president also commanded the country's defense intelligence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian embassies across the region, as well as all others who are helping Ukrainian citizens evacuate the war-stricken area.

As reported by Ukrinform, 11 more citizens of Ukraine crossed the Rafah checkpoint on the Gaza-Egypt border at night, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said.

The Rafah checkpoint on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, through which foreign citizens, including Ukrainians, have been evacuated in recent days, was shut down on Wednesday, November 8, for security reasons.