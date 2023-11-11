Naval Drones Struck Eight Ships Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Over Past Year Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since November 2022, the naval drone fleet has struck eight Russia's naval ships, including Admiral Makarov, Ivan Golubets, Ivan Khurs, Sergey Kotov, Novorossiysk, Akula and Serna.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In November 2022, the President launched a fundraiser through the United24 platform for the world's first fleet of naval drones. This is a unique development that changes the doctrine of warfare at sea and makes Russians fear for their ships. As of today, a part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has sunk," the Vice Prime Minister said.

Fedorov stressed that the whole world is already admiring Ukrainian drone attacks. However, according to him, this is only the beginning.

As reported, on November 11, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the creation of the world's first Ukrainian fleet of naval drones. Donations are raised through the United24 fundraising platform.