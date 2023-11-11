Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives Iraq Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Iraqi President Abdul Jamal Latif Rashid on the sidelines of the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

During the reception, His Highness conveyed His Highness the Amir's greetings to the Iraqi president.

They discussed firm fraternal relations between both countries and ways of promoting them for the common interest of both nations and their people, along with the latest regional and international developments.

His Highness wished the Iraqi president good health and Iraq's leadership and people further development and prosperity, with the Iraqi leader having invited His Highness to visit Iraq.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs in His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Mazen Issa Al-Issa, Kuwaiti Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor Dr. Hazim Watan and the Iraqi Presidency's Media Chief Abdulamir Hamoud were also present at the meeting. (end)

