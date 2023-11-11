Ukraine Downs Kh-59 Missile, 19 Kamikaze Drones - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces launched an attack on Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones and various types of missiles. Ukraine intercepted a Kh-59 missile and 19 drones.

This is stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, launching two Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Onyx anti-ship missile, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, a Kh-31 guided missile, and 31 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Out air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 missile and 19 attack UAVs," the report reads.

Later, the Air Force specified that the attack lasted from 19:00 on November 10 to 03:00 on November 11.

The Russians launched 31 attack drones from three directions - Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (both in Russia), and Cape Chauda (in temporarily occupied Crimea); a Kh-31 guided air missile - from the Black Sea; a P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile - from the occupied Crimea; and an S-300 surface-to-air missile S-300 - from Belgorod region.

Fighter jets, air defense missile units, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the strike.

The Russian invaders launched most of the one-way attack UAVs at the frontline areas. Air defenses were activated in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, and Kyiv regions.

It should be recalled that earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration said the Air Defense Forces destroyed all kamikaze drones Russia had launched at Kyiv last night.