Saudi Arabia's Vision Invest Company Opens A Regional Office In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 9, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov held talks with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vision Invest Company Omar Al-Midani, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

At the meeting, agreements were reached on the implementation of new investment initiatives in the fields of energy, infrastructure development and telecommunication technologies, as well as the use of water resources.

The Saudi side announced that it is opening a regional office in Tashkent on November 10 to effectively manage the implementation of joint projects.

Vision Invest is an infrastructure holding company with more than $50 billion in assets in energy, water supply, construction and transportation sectors, writes Spot. They include ACWA Power, refrigeration equipment provider Saudi Tabreed and plumbing operator Miahona.

The value of the company's assets under management is $96 billion.