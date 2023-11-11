Saudi Arabia's Vision Invest Company Opens A Regional Office In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 9, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade
Laziz Kudratov held talks with the President and Chief Executive
Officer of Vision Invest Company Omar Al-Midani, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
At the meeting, agreements were reached on the implementation of
new investment initiatives in the fields of energy, infrastructure
development and telecommunication technologies, as well as the use
of water resources.
The Saudi side announced that it is opening a regional office in
Tashkent on November 10 to effectively manage the implementation of
joint projects.
Vision Invest is an infrastructure holding company with more
than $50 billion in assets in energy, water supply, construction
and transportation sectors, writes Spot. They include ACWA Power,
refrigeration equipment provider Saudi Tabreed and plumbing
operator Miahona.
The value of the company's assets under management is $96
billion.
MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410185
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.