Nine Bridges And Water Supply System Restored In De-Occupied Community In Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the de-occupied Snihurivka community in the Mykolaiv region, seven road bridges and two pedestrian bridges have been restored, as well as the water supply system.

This is stated in a video report by Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snihurivka City Military Administration, published on Facebook by Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"Our bridges, houses and roads suffered greatly both during the occupation and after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, when 13 settlements were flooded and 375 houses were partially or completely destroyed. So far, we have already restored seven bridges for vehicular traffic and two pedestrian bridges," Kukhta said.

According to him, this happened thanks to the 36th Konotop Road Repair Regiment, AWT-Bavaria, the UNITED24 platform and the Mykolaiv Regional Military Association.

Kukhta also emphasized that the water supply in Snihurivka, which was destroyed by shelling, has been almost completely restored. In addition to the centralized water supply system, five wells have been opened to provide drinking water to three neighborhoods of the city.

As reported, a bakery factory has started working in de-occupied Snihurivka. Other businesses are also beginning to return to the community and resume their operations.