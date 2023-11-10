Lithuania Transfers NASAMS Missile Launchers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has handed over launchers for NASAMS air defense systems together with the necessary equipment to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense posted this on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

“One more delivery from Lithuania has reached Ukrainian soil. NASAMS missile launchers are now in place,” the post says.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense added that it also transferred“all necessary equipment and SUV's for NASAMS crew”.

The ministry thanked Norway for donating a part of the additional equipment.

As reported, on October 11, Lithuania announced that it would transfer two NASAMS launchers to Ukraine and purchase 155 mm ammunition.

The country also announced the transfer of winter supplies, such as power generators, army camp beds and clothing.