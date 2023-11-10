Cordierite Market 2023 Size, Demand, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Cordierite Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Cordierite Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cordierite is a mineral and ceramic material that exhibits excellent thermal stability, low thermal expansion, and high resistance to thermal shock. It is composed primarily of magnesium, aluminum, and silica, making it a versatile material for various applications. Cordierite is widely used in industries such as automotive, electronics, catalysis, and refractories, due to its exceptional properties, including high-temperature resistance, low density, electrical insulation, and thermal insulation. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing construction market and rising demand for ceramic filters.

According to Statista, the global construction industry is anticipated to witness consistent revenue growth in the coming years, with projections indicating that it will more than double in size by 2030 compared to its 2020 value. In 2020, the construction market reached a value of USD 6.4 trillion, and it is expected to expand to USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Another driving factor is rising demand for ceramic filters. Cordierite-based ceramic filters are widely used in various applications, including water filtration, air purification, and molten metal filtration. Moreover, advancements in manufacturing processes and increasing water and air treatment needs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. However, the high manufacturing cost and limited availability of raw materials such as clay, talc and alumina stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Cordierite Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to strong automotive industry, established industrial infrastructure, and growing investments in infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising automotive production, increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability, and increasing focus on energy efficiency. For instance, cordierite-based products, such as heat exchangers and ceramic filters, are vital for energy-efficient systems and clean energy technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Denso Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Elementis plc

Corning Inc.

NGK Insulators

TOTO Ltd.

Vesuvius Plc

United Microelectronics Corporation

CoorsTek Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Denso Corporation and United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd. have established a collaborative partnership to jointly manufacture insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). This partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both companies to enhance the production and development of IGBTs, which are crucial components used in various industries such as automotive, industrial equipment, and renewable energy systems.

In April 2023, Kyocera Corporation has revealed its plan to acquire 37 acres of land at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, for the establishment of a new smart factory. This strategic move aims to enhance Kyoceras manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing demand for its innovative products.

Global Cordierite Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Sintered

Porous

By Application:

Automotive Parts

Deodorization, Deoxidation Smoke Extraction

Ceramic Kilns

Infrared Radiators

Electric Insulators

Welding Strip Rings

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

