Height Of Wave In Caspian Sea Reaches 4.5 Meters


11/10/2023 8:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the information of the National Hydrometeorology Service as of November 10 at 14:00, unstable weather conditions continue in Azerbaijan.

The Service told Azernews that, the maximum speed of northwest wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula reaches 30 m/s. According to Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) station, the wave height in the sea is 4.5 meters.

Unstable weather conditions are also observed in the regions. The western wind has increased to 34 m/s in the highlands of Zagatala region, 18 m/s in Naftalan, 17 m/s in Shahdag.

The wind has weakened in Ganja, Goranboy, Altyağac, Barda, Gobustan, Tartar, Guba, and Shabran.

It rained occasionally in Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, and it snowed occasionally in Shahdagh and high mountainous areas of Zagatala region.

Unstable, rainy weather conditions observed in the country will continue until the morning of November 11.

