Height Of Wave In Caspian Sea Reaches 4.5 Meters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the information of the National Hydrometeorology
Service as of November 10 at 14:00, unstable weather conditions
continue in Azerbaijan.
The Service told Azernews that, the maximum
speed of northwest wind in Baku and Absheron peninsula reaches 30
m/s. According to Neft Daslari (Oil Rocks) station, the wave height
in the sea is 4.5 meters.
Unstable weather conditions are also observed in the regions.
The western wind has increased to 34 m/s in the highlands of
Zagatala region, 18 m/s in Naftalan, 17 m/s in Shahdag.
The wind has weakened in Ganja, Goranboy, Altyağac, Barda,
Gobustan, Tartar, Guba, and Shabran.
It rained occasionally in Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, and it snowed
occasionally in Shahdagh and high mountainous areas of Zagatala
region.
Unstable, rainy weather conditions observed in the country will
continue until the morning of November 11.
