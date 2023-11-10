The Latest Prof. Media With New Features Is Available To Download Now On Leawo's Website

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Shenzhen, Guangdong Nov 10, 2023

-

Leawo Software Co., Ltd: a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, proudly unveils the newest version of Prof. Media (Win V13.0.0.2 ), setting a new benchmark in multimedia conversion and processing. With a focus on user convenience and cutting-edge capabilities, the latest release promises an even more comprehensive and delightful media handling experience.

As a 16-in-1 total media converter suite, Leawo Prof. Media integrates 16 programs into 1, including HD Video Converter , 4K UHD Blu-ray Ripper , Blu-ray Ripper, 4K Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Cinavia Removal, 4K UHD Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Recorder Ripper, Blu-ray Recorder Copy, Blu-ray to DVD Converter, DVD to Blu-ray Converter, DVD Cinavia Removal, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, and DVD Copy. Besides, it comes with other minor features such as media editor, disc menu designer, photo slideshow maker, and photo to DVD/4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray burner. The Prof. Media suite has always been a powerhouse in multimedia solutions, and this update solidifies its reputation. Here are the key enhancements:

BDAV to DVD Conversion

The spotlight of this upgrade is on the revolutionary BDAV to DVD conversion feature, expanding the horizons of multimedia compatibility. Users can now effortlessly convert BDAV videos to DVD, providing a seamless bridge between different media formats and platforms.

Flexible Subtitle Settings

In response to user demands, the UHD Creator module has been enhanced with subtitle selection/adding options. This empowers users with greater creative control, allowing them to personalize UHD creations by incorporating subtitles that resonate with their preferences or cater to diverse audiences.

User Interface Optimization

User interface optimization takes center stage with the Ripper and DVD to Blu-ray Converter modules, where title display has been refined. Navigating through media collections is now more intuitive, offering users an enhanced experience in managing and converting their titles.

Neat I nstallation I nterface

A fresh look and feel accompany the installation interface, ensuring a user-centric and straightforward experience. The revamped interface guides users through the installation process with clarity and efficiency, reflecting Leawo's commitment to user satisfaction.

Currently, this new updated version has been available for people to download and experience on Leawo's official website. Free trial version is also available if customers want to have a try before they get the registered version. It is worth mentioning that Leawo Prof. Media is subjected to a long-term discount and everyone can purchase it at 70% off discount in bundle in 2023 Halloween Promotion & Sales . Originally priced at $579.68, this bundle is now available at $173.89.

Know more details in the website:

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.