Do You Know Shah Rukh Khan Has 5Th Degree Black Belt In Taekwondo?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, often termed the 'King of Bollywood', is loved for his romantic roles in films. Apart from him being the romance king, do you know he owns a black belt in taekwondo? Surprised? Yes, back in 2009, SRK was honored belt in taekwondo as well as the designation of Honorary Ambassador for Culture and Tourism by the South Korean government. The actor has been awarded the 5th-degree black belt in taekwondo.

Shah Rukh Khan's black belt

The 58-year-old's close friend had revealed long back that, "Shah Rukh received an honorary Black Belt in Taekwondo. He will also serve as an ambassador for Korean culture and tourism. SRK is overjoyed and humbled that he will be the winner of such a distinguished award."

Highest belt in taekwondo

Taekwondo's highest-degree black belt is often a 9th or 10th-degree black belt, known as a Grand Master or Kwan Jang Nim. A Taekwondo Grand Master is a highly recognized and accomplished martial artist who has attained the highest rank in Taekwondo.

Actors with Taekwondo black belt

Apart from SRK, South actor Mohanlal also has a Taekwondo black belt which he also got from the World Taekwondo headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, in 2012. The actor became the third Indian and the first South Indian superstar to attain this feat. Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla also was given the black belt in 2012.



Professional front

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in 'Dunki' which is a comedy-drama film about an illegal immigration tactic. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani who co-wrote the screenplay with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film will be released on December 22, 2023.

