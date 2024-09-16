Air Defense Active Across Kyiv Region Amid Drone Threat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, the air defense was activated as radars spotted incoming Shahed kamikaze drones targeting the area.

That's according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Kyiv region! Air defense forces are engaging enemy UAVs," reads the administration's Telegram post.

Ukraine must be able to hitfields deep inside Russia - Borrell

“Remain in shelters until the air raid alert is over. Stay safe,” the statement says.

Residents are also urged to observe“informational silence”, not to record or post on social media photos and videos of air defense capabilities in action.

Illustrative photo