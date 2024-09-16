Yemen's Houthis Threaten To Intensify Military Action Against The Israeli Regime

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Sept 16 (NNN-SABA) – Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen's Houthis, said yesterday that, the Houthis' military operations against Israel will continue and intensify.

The Houthi leader issued the threat, in wake of a missile attack launched by the Houthis on central Israel, earlier in the day.

“Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on the Gaza Strip continue,” al-Houthi said, in a televised address broadcast via the al-Masirah channel.“We are moving to do more, and what is coming is greater.”

The Houthi leader highlighted technological advancements in their military capabilities, specifically mentioning a new ballistic missile, reportedly used in the recent attack on Israel.

According to al-Houthi, the missile“penetrated all the protective belts” of the regime's defence system, travelling a distance of approximately 2,040 km in 11 and a half minutes.

Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said, their forces had“targeted a military position of the Zionist enemy, in the Jaffa area,” using a“new hypersonic ballistic missile.”

This recent development is part of a series of confrontations between the Houthis and the Israeli regime. Since Nov last year, the Houthis have been launching missile and drone attacks, targeting what it said were“Israeli-linked” ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as, targets in the regime, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

In July, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a drone attack on Tel Aviv, prompting retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi-controlled key areas and sites in Yemen, including Hodeidah.– NNN-SABA