Neymar Out Until January: Al-Hilal Did Not Register Him For League
Date
9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal club and Brazil national team forward
Neymar will not be able to play in the league until the end of the
year, Azernews reports.
The club has not included the Brazilian player in their
roster.
The next registration period for the Saudi Pro League will start
in January 2025. Neymar, who was injured in October 2023, is
expected to return to the field in November.
It should be noted that the 32-year-old footballer transferred
from PSG to the Saudi Arabian club in the summer of 2023.
