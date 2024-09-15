عربي


Neymar Out Until January: Al-Hilal Did Not Register Him For League

9/15/2024 3:13:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal club and Brazil national team forward Neymar will not be able to play in the league until the end of the year, Azernews reports.

The club has not included the Brazilian player in their roster.

The next registration period for the Saudi Pro League will start in January 2025. Neymar, who was injured in October 2023, is expected to return to the field in November.

It should be noted that the 32-year-old footballer transferred from PSG to the Saudi Arabian club in the summer of 2023.

AzerNews

