Jordan Firmly Rejects Talks On Post-War Gaza Scenarios, Smphasises Focus On Halting Conflict - Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday stressed that Jordan rejects any talks or scenarios on the post-war Gaza. He said that circulated scenarios are "unrealistic, rejected and Jordan will not engage with them”.

Jordan is focusing on bringing to a halt the war and crimes committed against Palestinians, Safadi said. Any other issue will be discussed later, he added.



Safadi confirmed that Jordan rejects any talks about governing Gaza after the war by Arab or foreign forces.



During a seminar at the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), attended by Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh and members of the press, Safadi said that in principle and for the higher interests of the Kingdom and Palestinian people "Jordan rejects any scenario that addresses Gaza only; such scenario will serve Israel's goal to isolate Gaza from the West bank and lead us to risky path that will not serve the Palestinian people or cause.”

He emphasised that Jordan staunchly advocates for addressing the Palestinian issue within its full context. A partial solution is not acceptable; rather, the focus should be on achieving a political solution that leads to a comprehensive and just peace. This peace should secure an independent Palestinian state on all the occupied Palestinian territory and address the root causes of the conflict that have persisted for decades.

The crux of the issue and the reason behind the recurring violence, wars and instability is the Israeli occupation and failing to reach a political solution that is fair to the Palestinian people in accordance with UN resolutions.



Safadi emphasised that discussing post-Gaza scenarios prematurely is akin to speculating without a firm foundation. He said that all these scenarios "will not be discussed until the end of the war. The future may see change in the current Israeli government, and the Palestinian Authority will not enter Gaza riding Israeli tanks”.

When discussing Israel and other parties advocating for the elimination of Hamas, Safadi pointed out that Hamas represents an ideology, which is not easily eradicated. To bring about a change in the situation, addressing the needs and rights of the Palestinian people through a comprehensive peace agreement is essential. If the international community fails to adopt this approach and a plan for achieving peace and establishing a Palestinian state, the region is likely to return to a cycle of conflict, with wars occurring every five or six years, jeopardising the stability and security the world seeks.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's stance that the displacement of the Palestinian people is a declaration of war on Jordan, highlighting that "we will firmly stand against it". He pointed out that the displacement option that Israel proposed at the beginning of the war on Gaza has "failed and was not accepted, not only by Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinians, but across the world, including in the United States".



Safadi stated that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, has been actively engaged since October 7 in efforts to halt the destructive aggression against Gaza.

Safadi added that the Kingdom and Jordanian diplomacy faced an unprecedented challenge that is to expose the Israeli narrative and change the international public opinion, by putting events into its historical context.



"We were able, thanks to the strong and influential role of His Majesty and Arab support to expose Israel's crimes and violations of all international laws,” Safadi said, adding that“public opinion worldwide is increasingly leaning towards opposing the war due to the ongoing Israeli crimes in Gaza".

Safadi said that Jordan perceives the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation as a partner and the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.