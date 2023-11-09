Al Shaqab Racing's Aldafnah Wins Al Beshariyah Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Aldafnah made a stunning Qatar debut yesterday as the four-year-old daughter of Azadi destroyed the field in the feature of the bumper 12-race card day at the Al Rayyan Racecourse in the five Race Meeting of Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club. On second career start, Aldafnah bolted up by 91⁄2 lengths to land the Al Beshariyah Cup under jockey Olivier d'Andigne for trainer Jean de Mieulle.

The win completed a hat-trick for De Mieulle and a double for jockey D'Andigne. Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.

Earlier in the penultimate race, Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani-owned Mater reigned supreme in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Conditions with Jason Watson guiding the Hamad al-Jehani-trained gelding to a narrow victory over Dhergham Bu Thaila.

Action will resume at the Al Rayyan Racecourse with sixth QREC Meeting tomorrow. It will be another long day with 10 races scheduled at the venue offering the prestigious Umm Bab Cup in the day's feature race. PICTURES: Juhaim

