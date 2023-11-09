Zee Learn Limited Announces Its Brand Transformation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 09th November 2023: In a significant stride towards reimagining education, Zee Learn Limited, India's leading company in the education segment that is known for its commitment to academic excellence, proudly announced its company brand revamp. The transformed avatar is poised to reshape the educational landscape, offering students, parents, and the community an innovative and enriched learning experience.



This brand transformation is aimed at nurturing the next generation and making them future-ready. We want our students to usher in an environment where the child is stimulated to learn and hence our new mascot signifies relatability, engagement, fun and interactivity. We believe that learning should fundamentally be fun, engaging, creative and energetic with heightened optimism.



As an evolving business, we aim to expand into new markets with our newest offering through a change in our overall strategic approach. This brand refresh ensures that our brand image aligns with the current state and goals of the organisation. With changing consumer preferences, we want to appeal to a new generation of consumers keeping sight of the changing trends. The new brand identity will ensure we stand out from the competition by creating a fresh and unique appeal. It will also help us re-engage with our audiences by creating excitement and interest in the brand.



Mr. Manish Rastogi, Whole-time Director CEO, Zee Learn Limited shared his enthusiasm for the transformation, saying, "The revamp of Zee Learn brand is a pivotal moment in our educational journey. We are dedicated to delivering education that not only equips our students with knowledge but also empowers them to be confident, critical thinkers who contribute positively to society. We are excited to welcome students, parents, and the community to experience our transformed offerings. We prioritise a child's human rights as part of our 'What's Right for the Child' (WRFC) ethos. We nurture and shape minds with the help of our best-in-class age appropriate progressive curriculums."



Mr. Himanshu Yagnik, COO, Zee Learn Limited said, "The rebranding exercise for Kidzee was undertaken keeping in mind the changing times & requirements of the sector. We are committed to instilling skills, knowledge, and values in our children in order to give them an inner voice for the twenty-first century. In the new phase of growth, not only do we plan to expand in India but we plan to further strengthen our footprint in other countries. Our learning environment allows us to nurture the learning mind of each child and we have introduced innovative and well-rounded curriculum that integrates the latest educational trends and methodologies. This ensures that students receive an education that is not only academically rigorous but also practical and aligned with real-world demands."



Kidzee offers state-of-the-art facilities, interactive classrooms and a metacognitive Curriculum, ensuring an environment conducive to effective and engaging learning. Our faculty comprises skilful, trained educators and mentors who are passionate about nurturing young talent. They bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to inspire and guide the students.



Recognizing the importance of holistic development, we offer a range of unique programs that cater to students, like Mental Might, Whirl &Twirl, Show Stopper, Tell-a-Tale, Personality Development, Critical Thinking, Eco-consciousness, Yoga and Meditation for the early child's physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Zee Learn is committed to ensuring accessibility to quality education by offering its services across 600+ cities with 1900+ Kidzee preschool centres in and beyond India.





ABOUT Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is the leading India's leading company in the education segment with the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools – Mount Litera Zee School and one of India's largest preschool chain – Kidzee in its portfolio. Mount Litera Zee School has over 100+ schools in 86+ cities nationwide. Kidzee has more than 1900+ pre-schools in over 600+ cities across India and neighbouring countries. Zee Learn also offers vocational education through Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) and Zee Institute of Creative Art (ZICA). Zee Learn is also listed on the Stock Exchanges namely BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.



Zee Learn caters to the whole range of educational services with an array of innovative service offerings, which goes beyond its core segment of preschool, K–12, and vocational courses to the supplementary categories as well, including competitive examinations, test prep courses and tutorials under the brand name of Mahesh Tutorials and Lakshya Forum for competitive entrance exams through its subsidiary MT Educare Limited. Zee Learn also has a presence in higher education degree courses like engineering, MBA and PhD through its education partner and University, Himgiri Zee University. Zee Learn's digital ventures, include the Kidzee App, Kidzee Tab, Robomate, R+ notepad, and more, enabling students to expand their horizons helping it to develop a robust digital education ecosystem and employ a pedagogically sound approach to improve learning outcomes.

