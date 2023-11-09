Tech Workers' Return To Office Boosts House Rents

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Home rental costs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune rose as much as 30% in the last nine months as tech companies brought staff back to offices, and are expected to rise another 10-12% in the year ahead, Anarock Property Consultants said.

