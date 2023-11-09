SAGE University Bhopal Hosts National Media Conclave To Explore The Future Of Communication And Journalism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) National Media Conclave 2023 at SAGE University, Bhopal, became the epicenter of insightful discussions and visionary speeches, enriching the knowledge of aspiring journalists and media professionals. Hosted on November 4, 2023, the event was graced by esteemed personalities from various segments of the media industry, all converging to share their experiences and expertise with the eager audience.



The conclave commenced with the welcome of distinguished guests, including luminaries like Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Mr. Sanjay Mishra, Mr. Shishir Sinha, Mr. Himanshu Shekhar, Mr. Prakash Hindustani, Mr. Manoj Manu, Mr. N. Raghuraman, and Ar. Shivani Agrawal, Executive Director of The SAGE Group. Dr. V.K. Jain, the Vice-Chancellor of SAGE University.



The guest speeches were a highlight of the conclave, with Mr. N. Raghuraman, a Senior Journalist and Columnist, igniting the audience's ambition by urging them to think big and strive for greatness in their careers. His words resonated deeply as he encouraged students to be enthusiastic and aspire to make a global impact. Mr. Sanjay Mishra, a Senior Editor at Navdunia, emphasized the importance of dedication and perseverance in the media field, advocating for unwavering commitment to one's chosen path.



Mr. Saurabh Dwivedi, the Founder and Editor of Lallantop, shared his insights on the significance of passion and humility in one's work. He emphasized the power of adaptability, encouraging students to embrace change and pursue their passions fearlessly. His interactive session shed light on various industry dynamics, fostering a comprehensive understanding of the world of journalism. According to Saurabh Dwivedi, journalism's core purpose is not to pinpoint blame or wrongdoing. Instead, it is a discipline focused on keen observation and the dissemination of truth to the public. In essence, journalism serves as a vehicle for providing an accurate account of events, rather than passing judgment or assigning fault. This perspective underscores the fundamental role of journalism in informing society with unbiased and truthful reporting.



Echoing these sentiments, Ar. Shivani Agrawal, the Executive Director of The SAGE Group, underscored the transformative impact of technological advancements on the media landscape. She urged the students to experiment with their learnings and adapt to the evolving dynamics of the digital era.



The event's focus shifted to electronic media after a sumptuous lunch, with speakers like Mr. Sarmen Nagele, Coordinator of the Press Club, Mr. Rajesh Badal, a Senior Journalist and Freelancer, and Mr. Himanshu Shekhar, a Senior Editor at NDTV, delving into the intricacies of print media and the evolving journalism landscape. They discussed job prospects and the joy of finding fulfillment in one's work, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that come with reporting in modern times.



The discussions spanned the gamut of journalism's contemporary challenges, from the impact of social media on reporting to the ethical considerations surrounding disaster journalism. The speakers emphasized the importance of a humanitarian approach in reporting, stressing the need to understand and manage risks while reporting from disaster zones.



The session also delved into the code of conduct for disaster reporting, emphasizing the delicate balance between the public's right to know and the ethical responsibilities of journalists. The speakers highlighted the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the importance of social distancing in reporting and responsible dissemination of information.



The second session, chaired by Mr. Shiv Harsh Su, Founder and Editor of Metro Mirror, focused on the theme of "Print Media, Media: Boundaries and Beyond." Mr. Shishir Sinha, Associate Editor at Hindu Business Line, provided a comprehensive overview of the print media landscape, discussing its limitations in the digital age. He emphasized the relevance of the '6 Ws and 1 H' concept and the technological advancements that are driving the print media forward.



The final session, "Digital Media, Fake, and Fact," led by Mr. Anand Pandey, Founder Editor of The Sutra, and Mr. Prakash Hindustani, Founder of Web Duniya Digital Media, stressed the critical importance of discerning between fake and factual information in the digital era.



The speakers emphasized the need for rigorous fact-checking and the dangers of disseminating unverified news. They shed light on Google's fact-checking tools and the high accuracy rate of verified news, debunking the misconception that higher viewership equates to truth.



The event concluded with heartfelt expressions of gratitude from Dr. Ashish Dutta and CMD Sanjeev Agrawal, reaffirming their commitment to fostering excellence in the field of journalism and mass communication. The National Media Conclave at SAGE University, Bhopal, stood as a testament to the industry's evolution and its continued dedication to journalistic integrity and excellence.



About SAGE University:

SAGE University, is a dynamic institution committed to academic excellence and holistic development. With a reputation for fostering creativity and innovation, the university provides a nurturing environment for students to excel in their chosen fields. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities and a faculty of distinguished educators, SAGE University empowers students to explore their potential and achieve greatness.

