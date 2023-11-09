EDII To Train 22 College Professors In Uttarakhand Impart Entrepreneurial Mentorship To Students

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (KNN) The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) has decided to train 22 university and college professors from Uttarakhand to mentor students to promote entrepreneurship development and startup creation.



The training programme falls under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme sponsored by the Higher Education Department, Government of Uttarakhand. The six-day programme started on November 5 at the institute's campus.

As part of the programme, knowledge-sharing sessions on innovation, enterprise creation, and schemes run by the state and central government and their benefits, will be held.



The training will prepare professors to motivate students in team building and coordination, and help improve creative thinking, design thinking, business model canvas, business plan, startup incubation, funding, and techniques of entrepreneurship teaching.



After the training, professors will be equipped to mentor and develop leadership skills among students. Detailed workshops will also be conducted. An action plan will be made for each participant and a presentation will also be made.

Dr Deepak Pandey, Nodal Officer of Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme and Assistant Director, Higher Education Department, said,“The objective of the scheme is to develop an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship in the universities and government institutions of Uttarakhand in accordance with the New Education Policy-2020.”

Under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme, a total of 90 professors will be provided entrepreneurship training in three cohorts. For the first cohort, 22 faculty members from various government institutions of Uttarakhand have reached Ahmedabad to participate in this training programme.



Two faculty members from Almora, one from Bageshwar, two from Chamoli, one from Champawat, three from Dehradun, two from Haridwar, three from Nainital, two from Pauri Garhwal, one from Pithoragarh, one from Rudraprayag, three from Tehrigarhwal and one faculty member from Uttarkashi are participating. The participants have been selected through the General Enterprising Tendency Test (GETT).

In the next 5 years, EDII with the help of the trainers under the Devbhoomi Entrepreneurship Scheme, will mentor about 50,000 students, and 15,000 students will be given entrepreneurship training.

After the six-day training programme, a two-day boot camp will also be organised in various institutions in Uttarakhand.

