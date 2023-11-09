(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Thursday celebrates Cambodia's Independence Day. The country in Southeast Asia became a free nation on this day in 1953 when it signed its Declaration of Independence, ending a century of French and Japanese rule this day, the capital city of Phnom Penh hosts the largest Independence Day celebrations. Public officials speak during a formal ceremony held at the foot of the imposing Independence Monument, which draws large crowds of Cambodians, a parade of festive floats and marching bands passes in front of the Royal Palace and through downtown national colors of red and blue are displayed at night on the Royal Palace and other government buildings, just like they are on the flag featured in today's Doodle.

Before watching fireworks light up the night sky, families can savor traditional dishes like beef loc lac (tender beef with lime dipping sauce) and samlar machu kroeung (herbal sour soup).Meanwhile, Google Doodle also dedicated a post to Spanish Romani dancer Carmen Amaya on the occasion of her birth anniversary on November 2. Amaya was considered one of the greatest flamenco dancers of all time. The doodle, illustrated by Barcelona-based guest artist Genie Espinoza depicts Amaya's boundless energy and personality was born into a long line of flamenco dancers on November 2 in the year 1913 in Barcelona. By age four, Amaya danced in taverns and bars while her father who was a guitarist played music toured neighborhood venues for years following which her dancing style caught the attention of a variety showrunner. She received bookings in various prestigious places like Barcelona's Spanish Theatre and Paris' Palace Theatre by the showrunner received many accolades including 'the Medal of the Tourist Merit of Barcelona' that Spain's government awarded her. Barcelona's Montuic Park features a monument and a fountain that honors her. Amaya's legacy lives even in today's flamenco dancers.

