Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge In Istanbul Lit In Colors Of Azerbaijani Flag


11/8/2023 7:13:32 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. In connection with the third anniversary of the Victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul was painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports.

At night the bridge glowed with blue, red and green colors.

