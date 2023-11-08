Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge In Istanbul Lit In Colors Of Azerbaijani Flag

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. In connection
with the third anniversary of the Victory of Azerbaijan in the
Patriotic War, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul was
painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag, Trend reports.
At night the bridge glowed with blue, red and green colors.
