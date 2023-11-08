Turkish General Speaks Of Shusha's Strategic Importance: This Signified A Lot For Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
November 8 is considered a special day in the history of
Azerbaijan because Shusha - the Pearl of Azerbaijan was liberated
on this day. The city was invaded by Armenians on May 9, 1992, and
was kept under occupation over 28 years.
However, Azerbaijan did not tolerate the cradle of culture being
exploited under the occupation of aliens. At last, the dreams of
Azerbaijanis came true and the city was liberated by the glorious
Azerbaijani army in 2020.
Being established by Panahali Khan in the 18th century, the city
played an important role not only in Azerbaijani history but also
in entire the region. That is why, the saying goes that the one
holding Shusha can control the whole Garabagh, and the one who
controls Garabagh controls whole the South Caucasus. Speaking to
Azernews on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day, the retired
Turkish General Yücel Karauz first talked about the strategic
importance of Shusha. It is not accidental that the Shusha
operation was quite particular and completely different from the
other ones.
According to the former general, Shusha is also a place where
all communication routes of Garabagh cross through. He stressed
that it is a piece of land that dominates due to its geographical
height and position. The sides and fortifications holding the city
gains a physical advantage in the region.
“If you have Shusha in your hands, you can immediately organize
a military operation in any part of Garabagh, and you can
immediately gain advantages. You can provide this effect by means
of fire support, and you can provide it with maneuver elements, in
a nutshell, you can provide this advantage in any condition" the
military specialist said.
He added that Shusha, due to the abovementioned advantages, also
provides superiority in terms of moral and psychological value. "We
witnessed that the liberation of Shusha broke the will of Armenia
to fight. Why did it break? It broke because of all that I said.
Therefore, being a physically, politically, historically, and
culturally important city, located at the junction of
transportation routes, being able to influence the entire region,
i.e. Garabagh due to the fact that it is a dominant land, Shusha is
a political and military goal,” the Turkish general noted.
Yücel Karauz pointed out Armenians' surrendering straight after
the liberation of Shusha raising a white flag. As a result, 3
districts were liberated without firing a single bullet, and injury
of a single Azerbaijani soldier.
Speaking about the latest military operations in Garabagh, the
expert stressed that the Armenian side did not follow the
provisions of the November 10 Statement.
"The Armenian side did not contribute to peace and stability but
continued to commit terrorist acts for 3 years. Azerbaijan had to
respond to these terror activities as Armenia did not comply with
Azerbaijan's proposal of peace treaty and reintegration. Having won
on the battlefield and on the roundtables, Azerbaijan managed to
liberate all its lands within less than 24 hours of anti-terrorist
operation," Yücel Karauz added.
The former general also highly evaluated Azerbaijan's ability to
modernize its army and arsenal.“In the meantime, Azerbaijan has
modernized its army during these three years with a dynamic state
model that keeps pace with the emerging geopolitical and
geostrategic changes. It created commando units, made changes in
the organization, education, and as a result of a state structure
in accordance with the needs of the time, Azerbaijan has now become
a regional power of the Caucasus,” he said.
Yücel Karauz pointed out that the Azerbaijani army became the
strongest army in the Caucasus. In addition, apart from these
activities, restoration and reconstruction works are in full swing
in the liberated areas. He stressed that related to the Great
Return, roads are being built, modern buildings are being erected,
and social living spaces are being created for the citizens in
every district in liberated territories.
“Therefore, there is no such state in the world that can wage
war, fight in diplomacy at the table, and rebuild the liberated
areas. We call this the Azerbaijani miracle. We express our
gratitude to the Azerbaijan President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev, all our martyrs and veterans, the public diplomacy of
the Azerbaijani state, the Azerbaijani people, and the virtuous
Azerbaijani army, who made this miracle happen. May our victory be
eternal and blessed. This is not only a victory for Azerbaijan, but
also for the entire Turkic world and Turkiye."
