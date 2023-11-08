King Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
the occasion of Victory Day and Flag Day.
According to Azernews, the King of Saudi Arabia wished good
health and happiness to President Ilham Aliyev and continued
progress and prosperity to the government and people of
Azerbaijan.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud also
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the
occasion of Victory Day and Flag Day. He wished good health and
happiness to President Ilham Aliyev and continued progress and
prosperity for the government and people of Azerbaijan.
