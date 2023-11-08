King Of Saudi Arabia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Occasion Of Victory Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day and Flag Day.

According to Azernews, the King of Saudi Arabia wished good health and happiness to President Ilham Aliyev and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Azerbaijan.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud also sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day and Flag Day. He wished good health and happiness to President Ilham Aliyev and continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Azerbaijan.