Azerbaijani Chairman Of Caucasian Muslims Office Meets With President Of UAE


11/8/2023 6:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a group of Forum participants, received the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global Summit of world religious leaders at the COP 28 platform on UN Environment Protection, Azernews reports.

The press service of CMO, during the meeting, the Chairman of the CMB had a conversation with President Al Nahyan. Sheikhulislam A. Pashazade conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev to the head of state of the UAE. In turn, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan asked him to convey his greetings to the head of state of Azerbaijan. During the conversation, satisfaction was expressed with the implementation of Azerbaijan-UAE joint energy projects in our country.

Sheikhulislam reported that the Victory Day events were solemnly celebrated in Azerbaijan these days. On this occasion, Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his congratulations to all the people of Azerbaijan, including President Ilham Aliyev.

