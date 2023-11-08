Azerbaijani Chairman Of Caucasian Muslims Office Meets With President Of UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin
Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a group of Forum participants, received
the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikhulislam
Allahshukur Pashazadeh within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Global
Summit of world religious leaders at the COP 28 platform on UN
Environment Protection, Azernews reports.
The press service of CMO, during the meeting, the Chairman of
the CMB had a conversation with President Al Nahyan. Sheikhulislam
A. Pashazade conveyed the greetings of Azerbaijan President Ilham
Aliyev to the head of state of the UAE. In turn, Sheikh Mohammed
bin Zayed Al Nahyan asked him to convey his greetings to the head
of state of Azerbaijan. During the conversation, satisfaction was
expressed with the implementation of Azerbaijan-UAE joint energy
projects in our country.
Sheikhulislam reported that the Victory Day events were solemnly
celebrated in Azerbaijan these days. On this occasion, Sheikh
Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his congratulations to all
the people of Azerbaijan, including President Ilham Aliyev.
