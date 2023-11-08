Lyceum Damaged By Shelling Repaired In Zhytomyr Region For Confiscated Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The confiscated Russian assets will be used to overhaul a lyceum in the village of Kyrdany in the Zhytomyr region, which was damaged by an enemy air strike.



This was reported by the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The lyceum that was damaged in the hostilities will be overhauled in the village of Kyrdany. This educational institution, which belongs to the Ovruch City Council, was damaged by an air strike in March 2022. The explosion destroyed windows, doors, and interior decoration... Part of the funds for the project came from the confiscated property of the Russian Federation in Ukraine and the profits of the National Bank, which embodied the principle of justice," the statement said.

It is noted that works for the educational institution have already been purchased for UAH 118.3 million.

The lyceum overhaul project meets safety, inclusiveness and energy efficiency requirements.

As reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that the confiscated Russian assets should become the main resource for Ukraine's recovery next year.