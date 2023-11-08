Former German Diplomat's Proposal for Permanent Troop Stationing in Poland ignited contentious debate

(MENAFN) A proposal by Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven, the former German ambassador to Poland, advocating for the permanent stationing of German troops in Poland to strengthen the bilateral relationship, has ignited a contentious debate. The suggestion, outlined in an op-ed published by Frankfurter Allgemeine-Zeitung, has been met with sharp criticism from Polish conservatives, who view it as a potentially contentious move.



Von Loringhoven, a former NATO intelligence chief, argued in his piece that closer integration of the German and Polish armed forces, along with the eventual permanent deployment of troops to Poland, would be in the mutual interest of both nations, especially in light of NATO's bolstered presence on the eastern flank.



Reacting to the proposal, Law and Justice (PiS) MEP Jacek Saryusz-Wolski expressed concerns over potential historical associations, drawing a parallel between von Loringhoven's suggestion and past instances of occupation. Similarly, Constitutional Court Justice Krystyna Pawlowicz warned of potential consequences, evoking memories of historical occupations.



While some critics have raised apprehensions about the potential implications of such a move, it is worth noting that President Andrzej Duda previously agreed to the stationing of German troops in eastern Poland earlier this year for the purpose of installing Patriot missile defense systems.



Von Loringhoven also directed criticism towards the PiS party in the title of his op-ed, accusing them of eroding trust through nationalist policies. He emphasized the newly elected centrist government's potential to forge a leadership partnership built on equality and collaboration.



The proposal has underscored the complexities surrounding military cooperation and bilateral relations between Germany and Poland, prompting a broader conversation about the historical context and potential implications of such a strategic shift.



MENAFN08112023000045015687ID1107392640