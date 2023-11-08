American Kills Two Mining Protestors In Chame

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Kenneth Garrinton

Two people died Tuesday afternoon when

American lawyer and professor Kenneth Darlington, 77, shot them at one of the ongoing protests against the Minera mining contract.

The victims were identified as Abdiel Díaz and Iván Mendoza, one was an educator and the other was the husband of an educator at a school in the San Carlos district.

Darlington was carrying an automatic weapon and shot after 2:40 p.m. at the two educators, who were with others at a blockade on the Pan-American Highway in the Chame sector.

The two injured people died, one at the scene and another at the San Carlos hospital.

The attacker, apparently having dual nationality, American and Panamanian, was captured by police agents and is in custody.

At the scene were teachers who had interrupted traffic at this point on the Panamericana for two weeks to demand the repeal of the law contract that extended for 20 years, extendable, the concession for the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America.

The Public Ministry indicated that Chame's office in Panama Oeste began investigations for a crime against life and personal integrity to the detriment of two people who were at a road closure.

A history

In 2005, Darlington was arrested after a raid on an apartment in Paitilla by the National Police.

Darlington admitted at the time that he owned two weapons of war, but he had them as a collector.

The lawyer was investigated for alleged possession of weapons of war and ammunition but was released after posting bail.

Darlington was the spokesperson for the financier Marc Harris, who was convicted of money laundering, according on July 23, 2005.

