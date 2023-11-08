Saudi Arabia creates "Science Fiction Space City" to propel space exploration

(MENAFN) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans to create an innovative city dedicated to space exploration, known as the "Science Fiction Space City" or "Mars War." The initial phase of this project is expected to cost 5 billion Saudi riyals, which is approximately equivalent to 1.3 billion dollars. However, the total cost could potentially surpass 20 billion riyals in its final phase. These plans signify the nation's commitment to advancing space exploration and innovation.



During the "Taif Investment Forum" held in the Taif region of Saudi Arabia, investment contracts worth more than 11 billion riyals, equivalent to 2.9 billion dollars, were inked. One of the prominent investments included the collaborative establishment of the "Science Fiction Space City" with the Chinese Beijing Technology Group. This space-inspired city will serve as a unique tourism project that seamlessly combines technology, science, and the wonder of space, with a particular focus on Mars exploration.



Beyond the "Science Fiction Space City," the investment forum greenlit several diverse projects in various sectors. These encompass the creation of five-star luxury resorts, the development of innovative materials aimed at reducing energy consumption in computers, and the establishment of a facility for rose cultivation and beauty product manufacturing. These ventures align with Saudi Arabia's broader economic diversification initiative, aiming to elevate its status as a leading investment destination with a strong focus on advancing technology and innovation.

