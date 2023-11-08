CCQ Graduates 835 Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Community College of Qatar (CCQ) celebrated the graduation of its twelfth batch of 835 associate's and bachelor's degree holders (Class of 2023) from the three academic divisions: Management Science, Science and Technology, and Liberal Arts.

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi honoured the distinguished graduates, while CCQ President Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al Horr presented the certificates to the graduates. The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of Sheikhs and ministers, academic and administrative staff, parents of graduates, and a number of CCQ guests.

The ceremony featured the graduation of the first batch of 29 male and female students from the Bachelor of Project Management programme, and the first batch of 27 students from the Bachelor of Human Resource Management programme.

The ceremony also included honouring the second batch of graduates of the Bachelor of Border Management programme from Charles Sturt University (CSU) in Australia, in the presence of H E Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, Chairman of the General Customs Authority, and Professor David Widdowson, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Customs and Excise Studies at CSU.

The Bachelor of Border Management programme is offered under the supervision of CCQ, in partnership with the General Authority of Customs.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Dr. Khalid Al Horr congratulated the graduates, expressing his happiness for their outstanding achievements and successful completion of their studies. He also highlighted CCQ's efforts and accomplishments in collaboration with all educational stakeholders and partners from public and private sectors.

This enabled the graduation of over 4,500 male and female students since the college's establishment in 2010, granting 6,315 degrees.

He said the total number of students transferred to Qatar University to complete their higher education studies until September 2022 reached 3,256 students. He then emphasised the development of curricula and academic programmes, which include 20 diverse programmes serving more than 8,300 male and female students.

The college president also shed light on the launch of CCQ's new strategy for 2023-2030, which emphasises its vision“to thrive as the catalyst that advances the academic development of students and bolsters their career prospects”.

“One of the first initiatives that the college launched as part of this strategy was the“Academic Cadres” initiative, which aims to accelerate the process of attracting qualified national professionals to join CCQ's academic staff.

The initiative resulted in increasing the percentage of Qataris in the college's academic staff from 7% to 13% during the current academic year. "We aim to increase this percentage to more than 30% over the next three years,” he added.