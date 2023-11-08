               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Chronicles Of Victory: November 8, 2020


11/8/2023 1:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 43rd day of the Second Karabakh War :

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed to the nation from the Alley of Martyrs on November 8 announcing that the city of Shusha was liberated from occupation.

- Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated General Hikmat Mirzayev on victory.

- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs.

- President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign and National Defense Ministers.

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the liberation of Shusha on her official Instagram page.

- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.

- The list of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in one day has been announced.

- Armenia violates ceasefire on state border.

- Armenian troops fired on Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi.

- A video of the liberated Balasoltanli village of Gubadli has been released .

- The Azerbaijani Army is increasing the advantage of the front in the direction of Khojavand.

- High-ranking Armenian officials were destroyed in the direction of Khojavand.

- A video of the liberated Tsakuri village of Khojavand has been released.

- Heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops as a result of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the Khojavand direction of the front.

- The Azerbaijani Army has full control over the city of Shusha.

- Video footage of the liberated Vejnali village of Zangilan region was released .

- A video has been spread of Armenian troops fleeing from the Khojavand direction of the front.

