Chronicles Of Victory: November 8, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 43rd day of the Second Karabakh
War :
- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed to the nation from the Alley of
Martyrs on November 8 announcing that the city of Shusha was
liberated from occupation.
- Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated General Hikmat Mirzayev on
victory.
- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban
Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of
Martyrs.
- President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign and National Defense
Ministers.
- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the
occasion of the liberation of Shusha on her official Instagram
page.
- Armenian troops were forced to retreat, suffering losses.
- The list of Armenia's military equipment destroyed in one day has been announced.
- Armenia violates ceasefire on state border.
- Armenian troops fired on Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi.
- A video of the liberated Balasoltanli village of Gubadli has
been released .
- The Azerbaijani Army is increasing the advantage of the front
in the direction of Khojavand.
- High-ranking Armenian officials were destroyed in the direction of Khojavand.
- A video of the liberated Tsakuri village of Khojavand has been
released.
- Heavy blows were inflicted on the Armenian troops as a result
of the operation carried out by the Azerbaijan Army in the
Khojavand direction of the front.
- The Azerbaijani Army has full control over the city of Shusha.
- Video footage of the liberated Vejnali village of Zangilan
region was released .
- A video has been spread of Armenian troops fleeing from the Khojavand direction of the
front.
