Delhi-NCR Pollution: BS-III, BS-IV Diesel Vehicles Banned In Gurugram, Faridabad As AQI Worsens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Haryana transport commissioner has banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles as the air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad districts deteriorated, an official said on Tuesday.

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) categories in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, PTI reported.

“Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district. The residents of the district should also cooperate with the administration to control pollution,” he said.

The official said if anyone uses the above-mentioned category of vehicles in the district, then challan and legal action will be taken against him under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

\"These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect and will remain in effect till November 30 or till stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is lifted,\" Yadav added.

Gurugram schools closed as AQI worsensAll pre-school, pre-primary, and primary classes have been shut in Gurugram from Tuesday. The decision was taken on the recommendations of the Air Quality Management Commission and the Pollution Control Commission Disaster Management Authority Chairman Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order in this regard on Monday. Schools have been ordered to continue online studies so that the education of students is not disrupted order is applicable for all private and government educational institutions of the district from November 7 and will remain effective till further orders the last few days, the AQI has turned 'severe' in some districts, including Gurugram. The air quality index of Gurugram increased to 362 on Wednesday morning, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



