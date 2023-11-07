Diwali 2023: Date, Pooja Timings For The Five-Day Festival From Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and people can be seen in the markets shopping. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja,

and Diwali Puja's a list of the five days of Diwali 10: Dhanteras or Dhan TrayodashiAccording to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat will begin at 5:47 pm and end at 7:43 pm on November 10. The muhurat will last for 1 hour 56 minutes. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day.

November 11: Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti DiwaliNaraka Chaturdasi, the second day, also known as Chhoti Diwali, will be celebrated on 11 November. According to Live Hindustan (Mint's sister publication). The 'deepdaan shubh muhurat' will begin at 05:29 pm and end at 8:07 pm on 11 November.

November 12: DiwaliAccording to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali will last from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm.

The main festive day is Diwali, when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day 13: Govardhan PujaThe Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:43 am till 08:52 am.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day. People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'.November 14: Bhai DoojThe last and final day is called the Bhai Dooj, Bhaiya Dooj, or Bhau Beej, which celebrates the special bond of brothers and sisters. Bhaiya Dooj falls on November 14. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:10 pm to 03:19 pm. It is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar and is similar to Rakshabandhan, there is some confusion over the dates of Govardhan and Bhai Dooj. As per Drik Panchang, both will be celebrated on November 14.

