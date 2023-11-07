Kerala News LIVE: PG Doctors, House Surgeons To Observe Strike Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8:39 AM: Second ship to reach Vizhinjam seaport tomorrow

The two more ships will arrive at Vizhinjam International Seaport on November 9. Shen Hua 29 will arrive at 8 a.m. The ship is coming from Shanghai Port. The ship contains six-yard cranes to the port

8:31 AM: 2 Maoists in custody over firing in Wayanad

The two Maoists have been taken into custody over a clash between Thunderbolt and Maoists in Wayanad. The clash took place yesterday in Periya Colony. The police suspect that one of the two survivors was shot. A large police force has been deployed at the forest borders.



8.20 AM: PG doctors, house surgeons to observe strike today

PG medical and dental students and house surgeons of the state will go on strike today. The strike is under the leadership of the Joint Action Committee. There will be a boycott from 8 am to 8 am tomorrow, including the emergency departments. Hospital operations will be partially disrupted due to mass strike by resident doctors. The strike is based on the demands of relaxing the compulsory bond of students and increasing senior residency seats.