(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Customs Wins Global Innovation Award







Dubai 07 November 2023: Dubai Customs was recently recognized with the Excellence in Innovation Award in the Enterprise Connected View category by the international organization 'Open Group.' This accolade was presented during a virtual awards ceremony, highlighting Dubai Customs as an exemplary role model among customs authorities on a global scale.



The 'Open Group,' headquartered in the United States, specializes in leading and advancing technical standards and certifications. With over 900 members encompassing information technology suppliers, users, academics, and consultants from various fields worldwide, it plays a pivotal role in shaping industry practices.

The award ceremony brought together thought leaders in enterprise design, innovation, and excellence from diverse corners of the globe. The event not only showcased best practices and applications in areas like enterprise design, information technology, innovation, excellence, digital transformation strategies, risk management, global supply chain, and information security but also emphasized the significance of innovative initiatives that foster a knowledge-based economy, ultimately fueling global economic growth.



Dubai Customs' Cross-Border E-Commerce Platform, a part of the broader 'Dubai e-commerce strategy,' aspires to position Dubai as a premier global hub for e-commerce. This initiative encourages businesses and e-commerce investors to establish regional hubs in Dubai, aligning with the directive of local and regional e-commerce expansion set forth by the leadership. The project's success is achieved by reducing the overall operational costs associated with e-commerce, including expenses related to return goods, storage, and transportation.



H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expressed his happiness about this global achievement. During the award ceremony, he was joined by Ateeq Al Muhairi, the Executive Director of the Customs Development Sector at Dubai Customs, Juma Al Ghaith, the Advisor to the Director-General, and Dr. Hussam Juma, the Director of Service Innovation Department, along with the award-winning team.

He emphasized that Dubai Customs is at the forefront of global innovation in smart services, which streamline operations and have a positive impact on Dubai's international trade. The department prioritizes innovation to achieve government objectives and enhance customer satisfaction, with a remarkable 98% satisfaction rate for Dubai Customs' smart services. This achievement underscores the successful investment in advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the encouragement of digital innovation.

Dr. Hussam Juma noted that awards and certifications from global organizations in the field of innovation reflect Dubai Customs' global success in creating services that drive future changes in the business sector. He highlighted that Dubai Customs' Service Innovation Department team is forward-thinking, promoting innovation, and developing future initiatives and projects to benefit both local and international customs operations. Their efforts are focused on speeding up transaction processing, reducing costs, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing Dubai Customs' ability for ongoing development and excellence in a rapidly changing, dynamic environment. This recent win is part of a series of achievements and successes as Dubai Customs continues to pursue global leadership.

Dubai Customs has received this award for the second year in a row for its Smart“Munaseq” initiative, which utilizes artificial intelligence technology to offer stakeholders a new means of quickly obtaining HS Codes for goods and receiving essential customs information, such as descriptions, duty rates, and restriction status.