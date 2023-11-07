Radiation Shelter Being Built In Boryspil District Of Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A radiation shelter is being built in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region on the territory of the Ivankiv Lyceum.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The construction of a dual-purpose radiation shelter is being carried out at the expense of the Fund for elimination of the consequences of armed aggression. The customer is the Kyiv Regional Military Administration," the statement said.

It is noted that excavation work has already been completed, the foundation slab has been reinforced and poured with concrete, and the wall frame has been made of reinforcement. The outer walls are currently being erected.

It is planned to erect monolithic reinforced concrete walls, waterproofing, insulation, exterior and interior decoration, and to equip bathrooms and a medical room.

The lyceum has about 400 students. There are various clubs and sports clubs that are attended by children from all over the community. Currently, there is no shelter in the school, and students use a nearby shelter.

The new protective structure with a total area of 1,030 square meters will be able to accommodate 305 people. This will make it possible to organize full-time education in the institution in a shift format.

As reported, more than 1,200 civil defense facilities and shelters have been set up in educational institutions in the Kyiv region. They are intended for the simultaneous stay of almost 270 thousand people.