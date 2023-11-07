Vibrant Gujarat Summits Helped Spread Industrial Activity Throughout State: Minister Rushikesh Patel

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (KNN) Rushikesh Patel, Gujarat Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that with the last nine Vibrant Gujarat summits, the state has managed to develop industrial pockets across all the 5 regions of the state.

Speaking at the roadshow in Lucknow organised by the state government ahead of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit, the minister said,“There was a time when only the Bharuch highway was the only flourishing industrial belt in the state of Gujarat. With the last nine Vibrant Gujarat summits, the state has managed to develop industrial pockets across all the 5 regions of Gujarat.”

The Vibrant Gujarat summit is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12. After the success of the curtain raiser event in New Delhi, followed by national roadshows in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and international roadshow in Japan, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 delegation successfully concluded the roadshow in Lucknow.

Addressing the media post the roadshow, Patel said that Gujarat is one of the fastest flourishing states in India and over 2000 participants are expected to be present for the forthcoming summit.“Gujarat has laid the green carpet for investors to come and invest in the state. So far, the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has signed MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore, while at the district level MoUs worth Rs 70,000 crore have been initiated. We have confirmation of seven partner countries including Japan, Singapore, UK, Morocco,” he said.

The minister informed that the state is looking to attract investments investment in the renewable energy sector, as Gujarat is turning into a hub of renewable energy.

Earlier, the minister led the roadshow and had one-on-one meetings with Tinku Chhabra, CEO, RSPL Group, Upasna Arora, Chief Managing Director, V Guard, Kushagra Nandan, MD & CEO, Sunsource Energy, Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO, Luminous, DK Gupta, Chairman, Felix Hospital, Parminder Singh Baweja, Executive Director, Erisha E Mobility, Apurv Jhawar, Managing Director, Usha Breco, Monish Bhandari, Founder and MD, Forsta Medtech, Raj Prakash Vyas, President-Corporate Affairs, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

The state minister further highlighted the significance of collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. He said,“Despite being geographically distant from each other in today's context, both the states are strongly connected on many key aspects.”



He shared that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the state has been writing a new definition of development in various sectors which has brought 360-degree radical changes in the lives of the people. He shared schemes like ODOP (One District One Product) hold immense potential for promoting traditional products and employment manufactured by local MSMEs of the country as well as to boost exports.

He also shed light on the significance of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and the vital role it has played in Gujarat's development journey over the last 20 years.

(KNN Bureau)