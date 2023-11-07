Head Of Foreign Policy Department Meets With International Travellers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

The Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, held a meeting with a group of foreign travellers from 26 countries who were in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from November 4 to 6.

According to Azernews, the Azerbaijani official posted information on the social network X.

"I am pleased to meet and brief the international group of travellers and travel bloggers from Nomadmania Group within the "Garabagh-2023 Expedition" on Azerbaijan's regional peace agenda, reconstruction and recovery of Garabagh and East Zangazur, and humanitarian demining projects...After they visited liberated Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan and Fuzuli. I also express my gratitude to Azerbaijani traveller Mehraj Mahmudov for organising regular visits of international travellers and bloggers to Garabagh and East Zangazur," H.Hajiyev wrote.