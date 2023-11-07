Head Of Foreign Policy Department Meets With International Travellers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, held a meeting with a group of
foreign travellers from 26 countries who were in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan from November 4 to 6.
"I am pleased to meet and brief the international group of
travellers and travel bloggers from Nomadmania Group within the
"Garabagh-2023 Expedition" on Azerbaijan's regional peace agenda,
reconstruction and recovery of Garabagh and East Zangazur, and
humanitarian demining projects...After they visited liberated
Shusha, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan and Fuzuli. I
also express my gratitude to Azerbaijani traveller Mehraj Mahmudov
for organising regular visits of international travellers and
bloggers to Garabagh and East Zangazur," H.Hajiyev wrote.
