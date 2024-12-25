Egypt Needs 450K Housing Units Annually To Meet Population Growth: Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt requires approximately 450,000 new units each year to accommodate the growing demand driven by population growth, according to of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny. During a recent meeting with representatives from the Coordination Committee of Party's Youth Leaders and Politicians, El-Sherbiny discussed the ministry's ongoing projects in the housing and utilities sectors, as well as its strategies to meet the country's housing needs.

El-Sherbiny emphasized that the is focused on providing diverse housing options to address this annual demand. The current goal is to construct 200,000 units, with 150,000 allocated for low-income groups and 50,000 for middle-income groups. He also highlighted the success of the“Housing for All Egyptians” initiative, which has garnered significant interest from citizens. The initiative is part of the government's broader commitment to continuously offer affordable housing to meet growing demand.

The Minister further explained that the Ministry of Housing is focused on achieving several key objectives, including maximizing resource utilization, diversifying revenue streams, and developing comprehensive plans for each sector. He stressed the importance of optimizing land use and improving on-site performance rates to ensure ongoing progress in the development of new cities and communities. Additionally, the ministry is committed to governance reforms, particularly in the Planning and Projects Sector, where efforts to restructure and develop a new generation of leadership are underway.

In a move to engage the Egyptian expatriate community, El-Sherbiny announced the upcoming launch of a new initiative called“Your Home in Egypt,” which will enable Egyptians living abroad to purchase housing units in the country. This initiative, set to be launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Immigration and Expatriate Affairs, will offer tailored benefits to help expatriates invest in housing in Egypt.

The Minister also reaffirmed the importance of the private sector's role in driving the growth of Egypt's real estate sector. He mentioned that partnerships with private developers and the creation of targeted marketing plans would be key to meeting future housing goals. El-Sherbiny also highlighted the ongoing development of new cities that will offer significant investment opportunities in the coming period.

On the utilities front, the Minister updated attendees on the progress of water treatment plants and sewage stations, particularly under the presidential“Decent Life” initiative, which focuses on improving the infrastructure of rural villages. The first phase of this initiative has been successful, with most projects nearing completion.

El-Sherbiny also discussed the ministry's efforts to address the legal status of buildings, including reconciliation processes and the development of procedures for transferring ownership of housing units and lands. He noted that the next phase would focus on new approaches to middle-income housing and urban boundary planning.

Concluding the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Housing's commitment to achieving its goals of providing quality housing and improving the living standards of Egyptian citizens. He emphasized the importance of ongoing communication with members of parliament, including biweekly meetings to address constituents' concerns and ensure their needs are met.



