Israel Continues Attacks On Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported on Wednesday that Israel's military actions have resulted in three new massacres, with 23 fatalities and 39 wounded in the past 24 hours alone. This brings the total death toll in Gaza since October 7 to 45,361, with 107,803 people wounded.

While the violence continues, international efforts to broker a ceasefire remain ongoing. Israeli Prime announced on Tuesday that Israel's negotiating team, which had been in Doha for discussions, will return to Israel for internal consultations regarding a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas. The team includes high-ranking officials from the Mossad, Shin Bet, and the Israeli army. According to Netanyahu's office, the return follows a week of significant negotiations, although no details were provided about the talks.

Despite these efforts, reports from Hamas indicate that Israel's new demands and conditions have delayed the agreement on both a ceasefire and prisoner exchange. Hamas accused Israel of introducing new issues related to the withdrawal of forces, the ceasefire itself, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced individuals, causing a setback in what was initially a near-finalized deal.

Egyptian sources also reported that the ceasefire talks, currently mediated by Egypt and Qatar, are very close to a resolution, though some hurdles remain. According to Arab media, both sides are just“a few steps away from the finish line” in securing a deal. However, with ongoing violence and shifting demands, the situation remains uncertain.



